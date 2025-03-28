Teoscar Hernandez News: Turns tide with Opening Day homer

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday in a 5-4 win against Detroit.

The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Hernandez ensured that it was a short-lived Dodgers deficit with a three-run blast to center field in the bottom of the frame. The long ball was the veteran outfielder's first of the campaign, and he is now 2-for-12 with four RBI through Los Angeles' first three games. Hernandez should have plenty of opportunities to produce this season hitting among a talented group of Dodgers batters -- on Thursday, he slotted third in the order behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts and ahead of Freddie Freeman.