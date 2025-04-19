Termarr Johnson Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Johnson suffered a knee injury during Double-A Altoona's 12-1 loss to Somerset on Friday, Jarrod Prugar of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Johnson sustained the injury in the seventh inning after colliding with a teammate in the outfield. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, and Altoona manager Andy Fox told reporters after the game that Johnson would undergo further testing Saturday to determine the severity of the injury. Johnson has begun the year in Double-A slashing .227/.346/.318 with eight walks, five stolen bases, seven runs scored, one home run and five RBI in 52 plate appearances.