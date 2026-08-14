Termarr Johnson Injury: Diagnosed with torn ACL, LCL
Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Johnson had to be carted off the field during this past Saturday's game with Triple-A Indianapolis after stumbling over the first-base bag while attempting to leg out an infield single. It's a brutal injury for the 22-year-old infielder, who will undergo more examinations before undergoing surgery, with an eye toward being back on the field during the 2027 season. Johnson had a .651 OPS with 24 steals (in 30 attempts), eight home runs and 37 RBI across 401 plate appearances in Triple-A this season before the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Termarr Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Termarr Johnson See More