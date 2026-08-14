Termarr Johnson Injury: Diagnosed with torn ACL, LCL

Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Johnson had to be carted off the field during this past Saturday's game with Triple-A Indianapolis after stumbling over the first-base bag while attempting to leg out an infield single. It's a brutal injury for the 22-year-old infielder, who will undergo more examinations before undergoing surgery, with an eye toward being back on the field during the 2027 season. Johnson had a .651 OPS with 24 steals (in 30 attempts), eight home runs and 37 RBI across 401 plate appearances in Triple-A this season before the injury.