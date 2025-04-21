Fantasy Baseball
Termarr Johnson headshot

Termarr Johnson News: Collects two hits in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Johnson (knee) went 2-for-5 with a double and one run scored during Sunday's game against Double-A Somerset.

Johnson picked up a minor knee injury during Friday's matchup against the Patriots, but it only sidelined the 20-year-old for one game. His quick return to the field is positive news for the organization, which hopes to see the young prospect take another step forward in 2025 after struggling in his brief taste of action at Double-A a season ago.

Termarr Johnson
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
