Termarr Johnson News: Moves past foot injury

Johnson (foot) has played in two of Double-A Altoona's first three games of the season, going 2-for-8 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run.

Johnson's availability for the start of the minor-league season appeared to be in some question after he was unable to play in the Pirates' March 14 Spring Breakout game due to a bone bruise in his left foot, but he was evidently able to move past the issue a few weeks later. One of the top prospects in Pittsburgh's system, the 20-year-old Johnson is coming off a 2024 season in which he posted a .752 OPS with 15 home runs and 22 stolen bases over 124 games between Altoona and High-A Greensboro.