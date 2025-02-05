Fantasy Baseball
Terrin Vavra headshot

Terrin Vavra News: Back with Baltimore as NRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

The Orioles re-signed Vavra to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Vavra finished last season in the Orioles organization after beginning the year in the minors with the Mariners. The 27-year-old has hit .254/.331/.304 in 159 plate appearances over parts of two seasons at the big-league level. He'll give Baltimore some utility depth at Triple-A Norfolk.

Terrin Vavra
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
