Terrin Vavra News: Moves to minor-league camp

The Orioles reassigned Vavra to minor-league camp Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Vavra appeared in 67 games at the big-league level with Baltimore between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but the 27-year-old infielder looks far away from re-emerging as a contributor in the majors. He struggled to stay healthy in 2024 and was unproductive at the dish during his time in the minors, slashing .236/.333/.345 over 266 plate appearances with four affiliates between the Mariners and Orioles organizations. Vavra is likely to open the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk.