Thairo Estrada Injury: Out with fractured wrist
Estrada was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist Friday and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-8 weeks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The second baseman suffered the injury Wednesday on a hit-by-pitch and will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Estrada is scheduled to undergo another set of X-Rays in about four weeks, so his absence is likely to run through mid-May, at least. In the meantime, the Rockies plan to give Kyle Farmer significant run at the keystone to begin the season.
