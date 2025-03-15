Thairo Estrada Injury: Removed early Saturday

Estrada was pulled from Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after getting hit in the head, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Estrada was hit in the head by Michael Taylor's foot while tagging him out at second base in the fourth frame. Estrada was able to finish the half-inning but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth. Manager Bud Black said the incident shook Estrada up quite a bit, but his removal was precautionary and he likely won't need to miss much time.