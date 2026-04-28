Thairo Estrada News: Finds work south of border
Estrada signed a contract with Mexican League club Saraperos de Saltillo on April 20.
After being cut loose by the Orioles shortly before Opening Day, Estrada couldn't land a major-league deal with another team and has chosen to continue his career south of the border. The 30-year-old previously spent the 2025 campaign with the Rockies, slashing .253/.285/.370 with three home runs and one stolen base over 165 plate appearances.
Thairo Estrada
Free Agent
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