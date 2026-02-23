Thairo Estrada News: Gets NRI deal with O's
Estrada signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Baltimore already acquired Blaze Alexander to help offset the injuries to Jordan Westburg (elbow) and Jackson Holliday (hand), and now Estrada will enter the fray as well. Estrada, 30, hit .253/.385/.370 with three home runs in 39 games with the Rockies last year. His 2025 season ended in August with a hamstring strain.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thairo Estrada See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers103 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends188 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week190 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week197 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thairo Estrada See More