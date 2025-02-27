Thairo Estrada News: Good start with new club

Estrada has gone 7-for-12 with a stolen base and five RBI across four Cactus League games.

Estrada had a disappointing 2024 season with the Giants, during which he maintained just a .590 OPS across 381 plate appearances. He was waived in late August but found a new home with Colorado this offseason and is expected to serve as the team's primary second baseman. Estrada has hit well to begin spring training, though it is worth noting that none of his seven knocks have gone for extra bases.