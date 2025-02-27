Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thairo Estrada headshot

Thairo Estrada News: Good start with new club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Estrada has gone 7-for-12 with a stolen base and five RBI across four Cactus League games.

Estrada had a disappointing 2024 season with the Giants, during which he maintained just a .590 OPS across 381 plate appearances. He was waived in late August but found a new home with Colorado this offseason and is expected to serve as the team's primary second baseman. Estrada has hit well to begin spring training, though it is worth noting that none of his seven knocks have gone for extra bases.

Thairo Estrada
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now