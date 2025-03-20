Thairo Estrada News: Returns to lineup Thursday

Estrada (head) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.

Estrada last played on Saturday, when he had to be lifted from the game after being struck in the head by the White Sox' Michael Taylor's foot while tagging him out at second base. He didn't suffer any known concussion and is now ready to go after a few days of rest. Estrada will be the Rockies' primary second baseman in 2025.