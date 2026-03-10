Thayron Liranzo headshot

Thayron Liranzo Injury: Out with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Liranzo was diagnosed with an oblique strain and will miss the start of Double-A Erie's season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 22-year-old was optioned to Erie on Monday, but he won't be available for the start of the minor-league season due to the injury. Liranzo is one of Detroit's top prospects but struggled in his first taste of the Double-A level last year with a .655 OPS and 31.9 percent strikeout rate in 88 games.

Thayron Liranzo
Detroit Tigers
