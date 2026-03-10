Thayron Liranzo Injury: Out with oblique strain
Liranzo was diagnosed with an oblique strain and will miss the start of Double-A Erie's season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 22-year-old was optioned to Erie on Monday, but he won't be available for the start of the minor-league season due to the injury. Liranzo is one of Detroit's top prospects but struggled in his first taste of the Double-A level last year with a .655 OPS and 31.9 percent strikeout rate in 88 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thayron Liranzo See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag229 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 11, 2024
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Every Starting Pitcher Dealt at the DeadlineAugust 7, 2024
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 4, 2024
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Trade Deadline Prospect MailbagJuly 31, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thayron Liranzo See More