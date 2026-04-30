Thayron Liranzo News: Back in action at Double-A
Liranzo (oblique) has gone 2-for-8 with two doubles and an RBI in two games since being reinstated from Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Liranzo sustained a right oblique strain late in spring training and opened the season on the shelf, but he was cleared to make his 2026 debut for Erie this week after wrapping up a six-game rehab assignment in the Florida State League. The 22-year-old was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he likely sits fourth on the organizational depth chart behind big-league catchers Dillon Dingler and Jake Rogers and Triple-A backstop Eduardo Valencia.
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