Thayron Liranzo headshot

Thayron Liranzo News: Back in action at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Liranzo (oblique) has gone 2-for-8 with two doubles and an RBI in two games since being reinstated from Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Liranzo sustained a right oblique strain late in spring training and opened the season on the shelf, but he was cleared to make his 2026 debut for Erie this week after wrapping up a six-game rehab assignment in the Florida State League. The 22-year-old was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster over the winter, but he likely sits fourth on the organizational depth chart behind big-league catchers Dillon Dingler and Jake Rogers and Triple-A backstop Eduardo Valencia.

Thayron Liranzo
Detroit Tigers
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