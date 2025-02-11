Fantasy Baseball
Thayron Liranzo headshot

Thayron Liranzo News: Invited to camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Liranzo will participate in spring training with the Tigers as a non-roster invitee, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Liranzo, who came over to Detroit last summer in the trade that sent Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers, is considered Detroit's top catching prospect. He's only 21 and has yet to appear at the Double-A level, so his MLB debut is probably not coming soon, but he could make a good impression this spring. For the time being, the Tigers figure to roll with Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler behind the plate. Liranzo should be on the radar in dynasty formats.

Thayron Liranzo
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
