Thayron Liranzo News: Moved out of big-league camp

The Tigers optioned Liranzo to Double-A Erie on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Liranzo has gone 3-for-12 with one home run and a 2:2 BB:K over seven games during Grapefruit League play. The 22-year-old will begin the 2026 season back at Erie, where he slashed a disappointing .206/.308/.351 in 88 contests last season.