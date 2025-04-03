Theo Gillen Injury: Out with calf injury

Gillen is dealing with a calf injury and could join Single-A Charleston in three weeks, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Gillen's first spring in pro ball was significantly limited by this calf injury, and he had shoulder surgery and dealt with knee and wrist injuries while in high school, so he's developing a track record of missing time. When healthy, he showed he was one of the best pure hitters from the prep ranks in the 2024 draft class. After drafting Gillen with the No. 18 overall pick, the Rays moved him from the infield to center field due to his fringe-average arm.