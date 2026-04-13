Theo Gillen News: Scorching for Hot Rods

Gillen is hitting .333 with four home runs, three steals and a 22.6 percent strikeout rate in eight games for High-A Bowling Green.

Gillen had an excellent first full season last year (151 wRC+ in 73 games at Single-A), save for the fact he didn't hit for much over the fence power (five home runs, .119 ISO). Less than 10 games into his first season at High-A and he's already one homer shy of tying his career high. Gillen leads the Sally league in ISO (.556) and wRC+ (251), but the Rays will likely keep him there for at least another couple months before challenging the 20-year-old center fielder with a bump to Double-A.