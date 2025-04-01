Thomas Harrington News: Contract selected for MLB debut

The Pirates selected Harrington's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start against the Rays on Tuesday.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut in Tampa Bay, with closer David Bednar being sent to Triple-A to free up space on the big-league roster. Harrington just missed out on being included in Pittsburgh's season-opening rotation, but he'll still end up making his first start of 2025 in the majors. The 23-year-old split most of 2024 between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, and he finished the year with a 2.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 115:19 K:BB across 117.1 innings. Harrington may need to deliver a strong debut in order to receive additional turns through the rotation.