Thomas Harrington News: Headed back to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Harrington to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Harrington was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Pirates' latest round of roster cuts. The 24-year-old righty parlayed a strong showing last spring into a spot in the Pirates' season-opening rotation, but he made just one start and one extended relief appearance before he was sent back to the minors. He went on to make another long-relief appearance for Pittsburgh in early August, but he struggled across all three of his big-league outings and didn't fare much better over more extended action at Triple-A (5.34 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 96 innings). Harrington remains an interesting prospect, but he's since been passed up on the organizational depth chart by a trio of young arms (Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Hunter Barco) and may not be in store for another look in the big-league rotation anytime soon.

