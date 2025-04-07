Thomas Harrington News: Potential to piggyback Monday

Harrington could piggyback Carmen Mlodzinski during Monday's game against the Cardinals, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrington has remained on the Pirates' active roster since his ill-fated major-league debut last Tuesday against the Rays, but the team hasn't revealed concrete plans for his usage. It would make sense for him to follow Mlodzinski on Monday, as Mlodzinski still isn't fully stretched out to start after spending most of the last two seasons as a reliever. Harrington yielded six runs over four innings last week versus the Rays.