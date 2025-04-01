Thomas Harrington News: Set to make MLB debut Tuesday

The Pirates will call up Harrington to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Rays, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrington was beat out by Carmen Mlodzinski for the final spot in the Pirates' rotation, but his first start this season will wind up coming in the big leagues. The 23-year-old collected a 2.61 ERA and 115:19 K:BB over 117.1 innings across three levels in the minors last season. Harrington is known more for his command and control than his ability to miss bats, but he did show a little velocity uptick this spring. It might be just a spot start for the young righty, but if he impresses it's possible he'll be kept in the rotation over Mlodzinski.