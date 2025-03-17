Thomas Harrington News: Still in MLB camp

Harrington remains in big-league camp and will start Tuesday against the Phillies, Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Harrington didn't come into spring training with as much buzz as Bubba Chandler, but he's a very good pitching prospect in his own right and is the last prospect left competing for a rotation spot. Harrington could just be an insurance policy in case one of the Pirates' other starters gets injured before the start of the season, but Harrington looked sharp while striking out five batters over three innings in an intrasquad game last week, per Chris Clegg of The Dynasty Dugout.