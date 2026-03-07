Thomas Harrington News: Works four scoreless innings

Harrington allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two across 4.0 scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

This marked Harrington's second appearance of the spring, and he worked efficiently while ramping up to 44 pitches. He put 29 of those in the strike zone, while punching out Riley Greene and Colt Keith. Harrington has now allowed one earned run across six innings while striking out two and walking three this spring. He has an outside chance to earn a rotation role to begin the season, but he will more likely begin the campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis.