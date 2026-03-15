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Thomas Hatch News: Falls short in roster bid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Diamondbacks reassigned Hatch to minor-league camp Thursday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Hatch joined Arizona on a minor-league deal in January after he spent the 2025 season in the Royals and Twins organizations, logging a 5.82 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 22:17 K:BB over 34 big-league innings between the two stops. After the right-hander was unable to win a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster, he'll likely serve as a swingman at Triple-A Reno to begin the 2026 campaign.

Thomas Hatch
Arizona Diamondbacks
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