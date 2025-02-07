Fantasy Baseball
Thomas Hatch headshot

Thomas Hatch News: NRI pact with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

The Royals signed Hatch to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Hatch pitched for the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan this past season, holds a 3.53 ERA and 64:23 K:BB over 94.1 innings. He has experience both as a starter and reliever and it's not clear what role the Royals have planned for him, but he's likely to begin the year at Triple-A Omaha either way.

Thomas Hatch
Kansas City Royals
