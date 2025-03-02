Fantasy Baseball
Thomas Pannone headshot

Thomas Pannone Injury: Dealing with forearm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Pannone left during the first inning of Sunday's spring game against the Guardians due to a forearm injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pannone struggled in his short outing Sunday, during which he allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk across just 0.1 innings before being pulled. He'll be evaluated over the coming days to determine the severity of the injury, but it's a setback in Pannone's quest of breaking into the Brewers' rotation following a solid 2024 season in Triple-A in which he posted a 3.54 ERA and 136:38 K:BB over 152.1 innings.

Thomas Pannone
Milwaukee Brewers
