Thomas Pannone News: Back in action at Triple-A

Pannone (forearm) struck out a batter and allowed three hits and no walks over three scoreless innings Thursday in his season debut for Triple-A Nashville after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Pannone sustained a left forearm flexor strain last spring and spent the entire 2025 campaign on Nashville's IL, and though his rehab bled into the start of 2026, he missed just a few weeks of the Triple-A season before slotting back into the rotation. The southpaw will serve as organization depth for the Brewers this season, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot makes it unlikely that he'll see action with the big club at any point.