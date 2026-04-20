Thomas Pannone headshot

Thomas Pannone News: Back in action at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Pannone (forearm) struck out a batter and allowed three hits and no walks over three scoreless innings Thursday in his season debut for Triple-A Nashville after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Pannone sustained a left forearm flexor strain last spring and spent the entire 2025 campaign on Nashville's IL, and though his rehab bled into the start of 2026, he missed just a few weeks of the Triple-A season before slotting back into the rotation. The southpaw will serve as organization depth for the Brewers this season, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot makes it unlikely that he'll see action with the big club at any point.

Thomas Pannone
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Pannone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Pannone See More
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 20, 2020
DraftKings MLB: Sunday Picks
MLB
DraftKings MLB: Sunday Picks
Author Image
Mike Barner
August 18, 2019
FanDuel MLB: Sunday Breakdown
MLB
FanDuel MLB: Sunday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
August 18, 2019
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Bieber Jumps to the Top
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Bieber Jumps to the Top
Author Image
Todd Zola
August 17, 2019
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks
MLB
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks
Author Image
Mike Barner
August 13, 2019