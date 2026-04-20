Thomas Pannone News: Back in action at Triple-A
Pannone (forearm) struck out a batter and allowed three hits and no walks over three scoreless innings Thursday in his season debut for Triple-A Nashville after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.
Pannone sustained a left forearm flexor strain last spring and spent the entire 2025 campaign on Nashville's IL, and though his rehab bled into the start of 2026, he missed just a few weeks of the Triple-A season before slotting back into the rotation. The southpaw will serve as organization depth for the Brewers this season, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot makes it unlikely that he'll see action with the big club at any point.
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