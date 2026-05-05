Thomas Saggese News: Back with big club
The Cardinals recalled Saggese from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Saggese was just optioned Monday, but he's back a day later to absorb the roster spot vacated by Ramon Urias (elbow). The 24-year-old Saggese could see some starts at third base against lefties while Urias is out.
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