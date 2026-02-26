Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Draws start in LF, CF next

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Saggese is drawing his first-ever start in left field in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Astros, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Saggese has never played the outfield as a professional but is getting a crash course there during spring training. He's expected to soon receive a start in center field, as well, before departing Cardinals camp in order to play for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. St. Louis has been on the hunt for a right-handed-hitting outfielder, but they signed righty infielder Ramon Urias instead, in part because they like how Saggese and Jose Fermin have looked in the outfield this spring. With Lars Nootbaar (heels) likely headed for a stint on the injured list to begin the season, Saggese could see some playing time in left field early on.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
