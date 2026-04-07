Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Making sixth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Saggese will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Nationals.

It's the sixth straight start overall and second consecutive start in left field against a righty for the right-handed-batting Saggese. Saggese -- who turns 24 on Friday -- has yet to do much at the plate this season but reached base three times in Monday's series opener.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
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