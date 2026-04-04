Thomas Saggese News: Making third straight start
Saggese will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Saturday's game versus the Tigers.
Saggese was in the lineup just once in the first five contests of the season, but since then he's been in the lineup for three straight games. He's filling in for the banged-up Masyn Winn (hip) at shortstop Saturday after handling second base and left field the previous two days. Saggese is 2-for-10 with a 2:4 BB:K at the dish in the early going.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Saggese See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central31 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country40 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Saggese See More