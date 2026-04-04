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Thomas Saggese News: Making third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Saggese will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Saturday's game versus the Tigers.

Saggese was in the lineup just once in the first five contests of the season, but since then he's been in the lineup for three straight games. He's filling in for the banged-up Masyn Winn (hip) at shortstop Saturday after handling second base and left field the previous two days. Saggese is 2-for-10 with a 2:4 BB:K at the dish in the early going.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
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