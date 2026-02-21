Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: More time in outfield likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:11am

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Saturday that the signing of Ramon Urias could lead to more playing time in the outfield for Saggese, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Saggese has never played the outfield in pro ball, but he's been working out there during spring training and could see starts in the outfield, especially against lefties. The 23-year-old also figures to see some starts at designated hitter, or in the field while others are getting a DH day. Saggese has hit only .250/.292/.336 with a 28 percent strikeout rate in his first 100 games in the majors.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
