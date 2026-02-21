Thomas Saggese News: More time in outfield likely
Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Saturday that the signing of Ramon Urias could lead to more playing time in the outfield for Saggese, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.
Saggese has never played the outfield in pro ball, but he's been working out there during spring training and could see starts in the outfield, especially against lefties. The 23-year-old also figures to see some starts at designated hitter, or in the field while others are getting a DH day. Saggese has hit only .250/.292/.336 with a 28 percent strikeout rate in his first 100 games in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Saggese See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate121 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week153 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer154 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target154 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Saggese See More