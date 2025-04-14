Fantasy Baseball
Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Not in St. Louis lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Saggese is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Astros.

Saggese not starting against Phillies righty Zack Wheeler on Sunday was one thing, but him being out of the lineup versus lefty Framber Valdez on Monday is another. Brendan Donovan is receiving a second straight start at shortstop, while Nolan Gorman is making his second start in a row at second base and his first start this season against a southpaw.

