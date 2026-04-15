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Thomas Saggese News: On bench vs. RHP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Saggese is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Saggese will hit the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher (Slade Cecconi) while the Cardinals give Nathan Church a spin in left field. After putting together a recent five-game hit streak in which he went 7-for-16, Saggese has gone hitless with five strikeouts in 10 at-bats over the Cardinals' last three contests.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
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