Thomas Saggese News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Saggese to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Saggese boasts a 1.078 OPS over his last nine games, but he hasn't played much and would've been due for a further downturn in reps as the Cardinals roster gets healthier. He'll play regularly at Memphis while bouncing around to multiple positions.
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