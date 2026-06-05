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Thomas Saggese News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Saggese to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Saggese boasts a 1.078 OPS over his last nine games, but he hasn't played much and would've been due for a further downturn in reps as the Cardinals roster gets healthier. He'll play regularly at Memphis while bouncing around to multiple positions.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
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