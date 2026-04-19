Thomas Saggese News: Playing time drying up
Saggese is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Saggese is on the bench for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost his grip on a regular spot in the lineup while he's mustered a weak .533 OPS across 47 plate appearances on the season. Nathan Church has leapfrogged Saggese on the depth chart in the outfield after going 5-for-11 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI while starting in the Cardinals' previous three contests.
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