Thomas Saggese News: Rips two doubles against NYM

Saggese went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Mets.

Saggese was responsible for two of the Cardinals' three hits Saturday, both of which resulted in doubles in the second and fifth innings. It was Saggese's fourth multi-hit game of the year, two of which have come over his last three games. He's started the year slashing .433/.419/.633 with four runs scored, one home run and five RBI across 31 plate appearances.