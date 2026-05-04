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Thomas Saggese News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Saggese to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Saggese has slashed just .170/.228/.208 in 18 games this season, and with Nathan Church sucking up most of the at-bats in left field, Saggese hadn't played in a week. He will get more regular reps at Memphis, and Cesar Prieto will take Saggese's spot on the active roster.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
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