Thomas Saggese News: Sent down to minors
The Cardinals optioned Saggese to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Saggese has slashed just .170/.228/.208 in 18 games this season, and with Nathan Church sucking up most of the at-bats in left field, Saggese hadn't played in a week. He will get more regular reps at Memphis, and Cesar Prieto will take Saggese's spot on the active roster.
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