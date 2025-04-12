Thomas Saggese News: Set for regular work at shortstop

Saggese is slated to receive regular playing time at shortstop while Masyn Winn (back) is sidelined, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms and Saggese drew the first start at shortstop in that day's matinee against the Phillies. Indications are that Winn will not require an extended absence, but while he is out Saggese should receive the bulk of the reps at shortstop, with super utlity player Brendan Donovan also in the mix.