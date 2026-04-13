Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Saggese is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Nathan Church will replace Saggese in the starting nine after the 24-year-old had been included in the lineup in nine of the previous 10 contests while seeing time at three different positions. Saggese owns a .614 OPS on the season, but he slashed .350/.381/.450 over his last six games.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
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