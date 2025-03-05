Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Uphill battle to make roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Saggese "looks like the odd man out" in a bid for an Opening Day roster spot, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The trickle down effect of the Cardinals' inability to trade Nolan Arenado extends to Saggese, as the club simply has too many other infielders in line for significant playing time. There's still a good chance Saggese winds up spending a large chunk of the 2025 season in St. Louis, but to start the year he appears headed for Triple-A Memphis.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now