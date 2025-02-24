Thomas Szapucki News: Gets minors deal

Szapucki signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Szapucki will not be in big-league camp as part of the deal and will likely open the year in the upper minors. He was once a prominent Mets pitching prospect but arm injuries have hampered Szapucki's ability to settle into a role in the majors. A shoulder injury limited him to one minor-league appearance in 2024 and zero appearances in 2023.