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Thomas White Injury: Another rehab start on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

White (oblique) will make his second rehab assignment for Single-A Jupiter on Wednesday, the Marlins' television broadcast reports.

White made it through 2.1 innings in his first outing, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four. He'll ultimately end up at Triple-A Jacksonville once he's up to speed.

Thomas White
Miami Marlins
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