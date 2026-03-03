Thomas White headshot

Thomas White Injury: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Marlins reassigned White (oblique) to minor-league camp Tuesday.

White was a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, anyway, but a recent oblique strain sealed his fate. He is not expected to be game-ready until late March, so White could get a late start to the minor-league season. The top prospect collected a 2.31 ERA and 145:51 K:BB over 89.2 innings across three minor-league stops in 2025.

Thomas White
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas White See More
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
34 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
110 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
138 days ago
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026
MLB
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026
Author Image
Brad Johnson
159 days ago