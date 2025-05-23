Thomas White Injury: Dealing with finger injury

White has missed his last two scheduled starts at High-A Beloit due to soreness in his left index finger but remains on a throwing program, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

White, the Marlins' top prospect, hasn't pitched in a game since May 9 due to lingering pain in his left index finger. Although he remains on a throwing program, there isn't a clear timetable for his return to game action. The 20-year-old lefty has posted a 3.24 ERA in 25.0 innings with Beloit this season.