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Thomas White Injury: Lands on 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

White (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

White was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday with the Jumbo Shrimp, and although it initially seemed like an indication that he was on his way to the big leagues, he'll instead spend at least a week on the IL due to an unspecified injury. The 21-year-old top prospect has a 4.34 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through five starts at Jacksonville this season, and although he isn't ready for his MLB debut just yet, there's still a chance he gets called up later in the year.

Thomas White
Miami Marlins
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