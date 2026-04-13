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Thomas White Injury: Ready to join Triple-A club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

White (oblique) will be activated from Triple-A Jacksonville's 7-day injured list to make his season debut with the affiliate Thursday, FishOnFirst.com reports.

White was shelved after suffering a Grade 1 right oblique strain in spring training, but he's received the green light to rejoin the Triple-A club after completing a pair of rehab starts at Single-A Jupiter. The 21-year-old lefty built up to 3.2 innings and 63 pitches in his most recent outing with Jupiter on Thursday, allowing an unearned run on one hit and five walks while striking out six. If White can stay healthy and show improved control at Jacksonville, he should get the chance to make his MLB debut at some point later this summer.

Thomas White
Miami Marlins
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