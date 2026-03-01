Thomas White Injury: Tending to strained oblique

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Sunday that White has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right oblique strain and won't be available to return to game action for 3-to-4 weeks, Louis Addeo-Weiss of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Arguably the top pitching prospect in the Miami organization, White received an invitation to big-league camp but was always considered likely to open the season in the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation. The oblique injury -- which White picked up Friday in his spring debut -- will keep him out for the rest of the Grapefruit League slate. Assuming the estimated recovery timeline holds, White could still be ready to go when Jacksonville opens its season March 27.